Seattle weather: Showers return for some this weekend

The Brief According to FOX 13 Seattle, Western Washington experienced mild weather with light, spotty rain on Saturday while mostly dry conditions, limited sun, and potential evening showers in the Puget Sound area are expected on Sunday. The weather will turn drier and gradually warmer through next week, reaching highs near 80 degrees with sunshine by Friday. Meanwhile, air quality across most of the region will remain good to moderate, though ongoing wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington have triggered a Red Flag Warning and elevated air pollution risks.



A few communities saw spotty sprinkles Saturday, but the better chance for light, steadier showers remained along the Olympic Peninsula, the coast, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and parts of the northwestern corner of the state. Even there, rainfall was generally light. Most locations stayed partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s, making for a gorgeous, picture-perfect summer day.

Seattle weather will trend warmer through the week with sunshine returning and highs approaching 80 by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Sunday will be grayer with darker skies at times and highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine will be limited to a few brief breaks, while steadier rain will be possible along the Olympic Peninsula before showers spread into parts of Puget Sound Sunday evening.

Seattle weather will remain mostly dry elsewhere with only brief sunshine breaking through the clouds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will likely turn dry with partial sunshine. A stray shower will remain possible Tuesday before mostly sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring toasty sunshine with highs near 80 degrees.

Seattle weather will gradually warm after the weekend with highs reaching around 80 late in the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality will remain good to moderate across most of Western Washington during the next several days. Brief periods of unhealthy air for sensitive groups will be possible near the Cascades, but the poorest air quality will stay over Central and Eastern Washington, where ongoing wildfires continue to burn. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect Saturday as dry air and gusty winds create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Seattle weather will keep good to moderate air quality while dangerous fire weather continues across Central and Eastern Washington under a Red Flag Warning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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