Search ends for 2 missing men at WA's Cape Flattery

The Brief Authorities ended the search Friday for two missing men near Cape Flattery after finding no trace of either person. The missing men disappeared days apart after separately leaving vehicles at the Cape Flattery trailhead. Investigators are asking anyone with information about them to contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.



A search for two missing men near Washington's Cape Flattery concluded Friday night after crews found no trace of either person.

What we know:

The investigation began after tribal offices in Neah Bay reported that two visitors were unaccounted for at the Cape Flattery trailhead.

Investigators learned that 53-year-old Jeffrey R. Hunter, from Columbus, Ohio, had been on a solo road trip and parked his car at the trailhead on July 16. He had not been heard from by family and friends for several days.

Deputies also learned that 44-year-old Florin Anghel Grigoriu, a Kirkland resident, arrived at the trailhead on July 21 in a rented vehicle. He left his cellphone in the car and vanished.

Family members said Grigoriu had been recently dealing with mental health struggles, which local police also noted during recent interactions.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office and other agencies launched a search on Thursday, closing the trailhead to the public. Ground teams, K9 units and Coast Guard air crews searched the entire trail system, which yielded no results.

Search efforts ended at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the Cape Flattery Trail has officially reopened to visitors.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hunter or Grigoriu is asked to call the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2459.

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