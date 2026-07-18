Seattle weather to turn sizzling this week

Saturday brought another beautiful summer day across western Washington. High temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 70s for most communities, making for nearly picture-perfect weather. Some coastal locations started the day beneath low clouds and areas of marine stratus, but sunshine steadily increased through the afternoon.

What's next:

Sunday will begin with a few patches of morning clouds before giving way to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will remain comfortable, and another pleasant summer day is expected across the region.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies as temperatures begin a significant warming trend. Highs will climb into the mid-80s around Seattle, signaling the start of what is expected to become a sizzling stretch of weather.

Seattle weather will become much hotter as the new workweek begins. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will likely soar into the low 90s in Seattle, with even hotter readings expected across many surrounding communities. A widespread moderate, isolated major, heat risk is expected to develop, with the greatest impacts likely in urban heat islands and areas without adequate cooling.

Anyone without air conditioning should prepare now, as warm overnight temperatures will provide little relief and make sleeping conditions increasingly difficult. If your home becomes too warm, consider spending time in an air-conditioned public building or cooling shelter, stay well hydrated, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Seattle weather will likely climb from the 70s into the 90s before easing back into the 80s late week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will ease only slightly later in the week, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s Thursday before settling into the low 80s Friday.

Meanwhile, wildfire activity remained very active across Eastern Washington. Several fires expanded rapidly over the past 24 hours, while portions of Eastern Washington remained under a Red Flag Warning through Saturday evening as hot, dry, and occasionally breezy conditions continued to support rapid fire growth. Fire crews continued working under difficult conditions, with little assistance from the weather.

Seattle weather will be monitored closely as hot, dry conditions continue supporting rapid fire growth in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Smoke will continue affecting portions of Eastern Washington near active wildfires, while additional smoke sources from Eastern Oregon and western Canada will remain worth monitoring. Air quality across western Washington is expected to remain good in the short term, but there's a low chance of changing wind patterns by Tuesday that could transport a little smoke into the region during the upcoming work week. There is low certainty on this possibility. We’ll continue monitoring conditions and provide updates if smoke becomes a greater concern. At this point, Seattle is in the clear.

Seattle weather will likely peak in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually cooling later in the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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