The Brief Point Defiance Zoo has closed its outdoor puffin exhibit after three puffins died from a suspected avian disease. Veterinarians are treating the remaining birds, while investigators examine whether migrating wild birds spread the infection. No human cases have been reported, but recent visitors are advised to watch for symptoms as a precaution.



Point Defiance Zoo has temporarily closed its puffin exhibit after three of them recently died due to a suspected avian disease.

What we know:

Preliminary findings suggest the birds may have been infected with avian psittacosis. While final results are pending, the outdoor exhibit has been sealed off to protect the animals and guests.

Puffins at Point Defiance Zoo (Point Defiance Zoo)

The closure affects the entire pathway to the outdoor puffin aviary, however guests can still see the remaining puffins and sea otters through an underwater viewing area.

The cause of the avian disease is under investigation, though zoo veterinarians are considering potential exposure from migrating wild birds.

All the remaining birds are being treated with antibiotics. The disease can be passed from animals to humans, though it's very rare.

What you can do:

At this point, no human cases of the disease have been identified. Point Defiance Zoo is warning guests who recently visited the puffin exhibit to monitor for symptoms such as chills, headaches, muscle aches, shortness of breath and dry cough.

What they're saying:

"We are taking this situation seriously," said Alan Varsik, Director of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. "Throughout this process, we've worked closely with state and local public health officials and veterinary experts. We are following their guidance to protect the health of our animals, staff, and guests."

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