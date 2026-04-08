‘Onion’ the blind seal gets second chance at WA's Point Defiance Zoo

The Brief Onion is a blind harbor seal at Point Defiance Zoo who navigates using sound, touch, and whiskers after his eyes were removed for medical reasons. Deemed non-releasable after being stranded in New England, he moved to Tacoma to participate in a potential breeding program. His care highlights animal adaptability and the zoo's specialized work with animals that cannot survive in the wild.



At first glance, Onion looks like any other harbor seal. But a closer look reveals something different: Onion is completely blind.

Now living at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Onion is adapting to his new surroundings and capturing attention for how he navigates the world without sight.

Adapting without his eyes

During training sessions, Onion responds to sound and touch, following cues and using his whiskers to understand his environment.

"Losing his eyes, he’s still able to swim around the habitat he knows where all the edges are," said biologist Kelsie Atz-Riley.

The behaviors visitors see, from spins to target training, serve a purpose beyond entertainment. Staff use them to help Onion stay comfortable with routine care, including medical checkups like blood draws and nail trims.

Atz-Riley, a staff biologist who trains and cares for the zoo’s three seals, said harbor seals are naturally equipped to survive in the wild thanks to features like their spotted coats, which act as camouflage through a process known as countershading, darker on top and lighter underneath.

"Onion," the blind seal at Point Defiance Zoo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A long journey to Tacoma

Onion’s story began more than a decade ago when he was found stranded off the coast of New England in need of help.

Atz-Riley said his eye condition worsened over time.

"Down the line, those eyes became bigger problems," she explained. "So that is why he no longer has his eyes, for his comfort."

Because of his condition, Onion could not return to the wild. He spent years at a zoo in Cleveland before recently relocating to Tacoma.

More than just a crowd favorite

While Onion has quickly become a fan favorite, drawing attention online and at the zoo, staff say his move serves a larger purpose.

He is part of a potential breeding program and could mate with the zoo’s two female harbor seals.

Harbor seal gestation lasts about 11 months, though these plans are still down the line.

‘A reason to smile’

For now, Onion continues to adjust to his new home, flopping, snacking and barking his way into visitors’ hearts.

"It’s really special. We all need good news. I feel like he is a good reason to smile," said Atz-Riley.

She hopes his story leaves a lasting impression.

"Well, I hope people take away when they’re here how adaptable animals can be," she said.

Specialized care for animals with complex needs

At Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the Rocky Shores team is known for caring for animals that wouldn’t survive in the wild on their own. That includes Onion, along with others like Orange, an aging Magellanic penguin receiving laser therapy, and vision-impaired puffins that require daily monitoring. The team has also cared for animals like Bjorn, a blind sea lion, Basilla, a blind walrus, and Laerke, a hand-raised polar bear.

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