A 17-year-old is dead following a car crash in east Bremerton over the weekend.

The SUV involved in the crash was carrying multiple teenagers who were also injured. Deputies in the area are exploring criminal charges.

Timeline:

Around 11 p.m. on Mar. 28, a Rivian was reportedly speeding down Northeast McWilliams Road in Bremerton when the driver veered off the road and hit both trees and fence lines.

Inside the vehicle were four 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds, and a 16-year-old. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reports that all the teens in the vehicle were males.

Deadly crash site in East Bremerton on Mar. 28, 2026 (Source: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

One of the 17-year-old boys was killed in the crash, while four additional occupants were substantially injured.

Dig deeper:

Heading into the work week, KCSO revealed that investigators suspect drugs and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

More legal complications have come to light, including the local law enforcement investigating the crash as a vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Deadly crash site in East Bremerton on Mar. 28, 2026 (Source: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators are working to retrieve toxicology results to determine which, if any, substances were involved. In the meantime, they also have stated that reckless driving was a contributing factor in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone living in the area, or may have witnessed the vehicle in question around the time and location of the crash is asked to contact Deputy Rob Corn.

Deputies are also asking the public to check their homes, businesses, or dashboard cameras for any footage related to the driver or crash.

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