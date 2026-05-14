Seattle traffic: Major closures on I-405, SR 99 and I-90 this weekend

The Brief Major construction projects will trigger miles-long backups on I-405, I-5, and I-90 from Friday, May 15, through Monday, May 18. A critical closure of southbound I-405 in Kirkland and the northbound SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge will force drivers onto significant detours. WSDOT is racing to complete these projects before a planned construction pause in June for Seattle’s "summer of soccer."



Another weekend, another round of traffic closures across the Puget Sound.

Major construction projects are expected to bring a second straight weekend of heavy congestion and longer travel times to the Seattle area from Friday, May 15, through Monday, May 18. The closures will impact western Washington's major freeways, including I-405, I-5, and I-90.

Keep reading for a full list of the road closures to expect for this weekend, May 15–18.

Major traffic disruptions in Seattle area

Southbound I-405 in Kirkland: All southbound I-405 lanes will close from NE 124th St to NE 70th Pl starting at 11 p.m. Friday. At 6 a.m. Saturday, the closure will shift south to begin at NE 85th Street. Lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge: All northbound lanes of the First Avenue Bridge will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews are performing Phase 2 of emergency deck repairs.

Spokane Street Swing Bridge (Low Bridge): The bridge will be closed to drivers from 7 a.m. Saturday through late Sunday night for motor and hydraulic pump replacement. It will remain open for people walking and biking. Drivers should use the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge as a detour.

Westbound I-90 at SR 18: The eastbound I-90 on-ramp from SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will close for construction from 12 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Expect heavy traffic near the Preston and North Bend exits.

Northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge: Two left lanes remain closed 24/7 for the "Revive I-5" project. The lanes are scheduled to reopen June 8.

I-5 at Mercer Street: The eastbound Mercer St to southbound I-5 on-ramp and the northbound I-5 to Mercer St off-ramp will close from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for tunnel maintenance.

I-405/SR 522 in Woodinville: NE Woodinville Drive will be closed in both directions under I-405 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for ramp demolition.

Memorial Day travel

Looking Ahead:

While this weekend will be difficult for commuters, WSDOT announced that most highway construction work will be suspended through the Memorial Day holiday weekend (May 22–25) to ease travel.

Passes like Chinook (SR 410) and Cayuse (SR 123) are scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 22. However, SR 20 North Cascades Highway remains partially closed due to a rockslide and December storm damage. WSDOT hopes to have the highway fully reopened by the Fourth of July.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to use public transit, carpool, or travel during off-peak hours to avoid getting stuck in traffic. For the latest updates on traffic and travel times across Washington state, check out WSDOT's real-time travel map.

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