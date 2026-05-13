Seattle officials say plan ahead, leave your car behind for FIFA World Cup

The Brief Seattle is preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026, expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors and major economic impact. Officials plan expanded transit, free shuttles, and paused I-5 construction to handle crowds and traffic. Drivers are urged to avoid downtown, with street closures and Pioneer Square going car-free on match days.



FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors into Seattle, and officials want to make sure people are prepared for the increased crowds and busy roads.

What we know:

The festivities for the world-wide event are scheduled to kick off in about a month.

Six matches are scheduled to take place in Seattle. Governor Bob Ferguson said the economic impact of FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Emerald City is expected to be around $850 million.

However, the influx of visitors from across the world poses significant logistical challenges for the city's infrastructure.

"This is the largest sporting event in the world," Gov. Bob Ferguson said during a press conference Wednesday.

What they're saying:

To mitigate expected traffic congestion, King County Metro will add 60 new bus routes specifically for match days.

Officials also confirmed the light rail will run more frequently, and that water taxi services will be expanded.

The city also plans to provide free match-day shuttles that will connect major fan destinations directly to the stadium. The shuttle runs between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium, primarily on Third Avenue. Service starts three hours before kickoff.

To keep traffic moving along I-5, WSDOT is pausing all construction on the Ship Canal Bridge for the duration of the tournament.

Revive I-5 traffic control will be removed the weekend of June 5–7, so all lanes of northbound I-5 are open for the five weeks of the World Cup. Restrictions will be put back in place the weekend of July 10–12.

Cars creep along I-5 in Seattle, Wash., during the summer 2025 Revive I-5 construction project. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why you should care:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson warned residents and visitors to prepare for significant disruptions in the city's core.

"There will be street closures, large crowds, and major events happening downtown," Wilson said.

Because the stadium is located in the heart of the city, officials are urging fans to avoid driving whenever possible. King County Executive Girmay Zahilay noted that the stadium's central location is a primary asset, as it remains accessible by light rail, bus, ferry, bicycle, and foot.

Motor vehicle access in Pioneer Square will be restricted on match days, and SDOT will implement on-street parking restrictions in the immediate stadium area beginning four hours before kickoff until two hours after the match ends.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Shared bikes and scooters will be directed to designated parking areas near the stadium, and devices operating within the pedestrian zone will be automatically slowed to 8 mph.

A "Car-Free" Recommendation

The central message from state, county, and city leaders remains clear: leave your cars at home.

On match days, the Pioneer Square neighborhood will operate as a walkable pedestrian-only zone, creating more space for people to move through the area and supporting local businesses with street vending.

By prioritizing public transit and pausing major highway projects, officials hope to provide a seamless experience for the global audience descending on the Emerald City.

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