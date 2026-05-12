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Which FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will Seattle host?

By
Published  May 12, 2026 4:14pm PDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX 13 Seattle
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SEATTLE - We are about one month out from the first FIFA World Cup matches kicking off in Seattle. The city will host six matches of the global phenomenon. FOX 13 breaks down which matches and match-ups will be held at "Seattle Stadium."

The city has many preparations underway, such as pausing some "Revive I-5" construction work, making Pioneer Square a car free zone for the matches, deploying new tech for increased policing and security, and more. 

The matches will be held at Lumen Field, which will be renamed Seattle Stadium in line with FIFA rules to eliminate sponsored stadium names. 

Match #1 in Seattle

  • Belgium vs. Egypt
  • June 15, 2026
  • 12 p.m.

Match #2 in Seattle

  • USA vs Australia
  • June 19, 2026
  • 12 p.m.

Match #3 in Seattle

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
  • June 24, 2026
  • 12 p.m.

Match #4 in Seattle

  • Egypt vs IR Iran
  • June 26, 2026
  • 8 p.m. PT

Match #5 in Seattle

  • TBD — Round of 32
  • July 1, 2026
  • 1 p.m. PT

Match #5 in Seattle

  • TBD — Round of 16
  • July 6, 2026
  • 5 p.m.

How to watch Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 matches 

Every game will be available to stream on FOX One, Telumundo and Peacock. 

Additionally, the first two matches, and match #6 can be streamed on FOX. 

Matches three, four, and five will be available on FS1. Match three can also be streamed on Telexitos. 

How many people does Seattle Stadium hold?

Lumen Field, known as Seattle Stadium during the World Cup, can hold 69.000. 

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 in Seattle

Tickets to the biggest sporting event on earth this year are already available. People wanting to go can browse for remaining tickets on the official FIFA tickets site

Related

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New 9-foot bronze Seattle statue becomes guardian of World Cup 2026 matches

Tsutakawa's abstract sculpture, "Vital Spirit", now stands tall outside Lumen Field. It's the unofficial guardian of the pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We hear more about the artist's intentions and community impact.

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