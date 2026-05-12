Tacoma firefighters quickly put out rooftop fire at Temple Theatre

The Brief A rooftop fire sparked near the Temple Theatre near downtown Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building at 47 St Helens Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour, and the cause is under investigation.



Tacoma firefighters quickly put out a rooftop fire at the Temple Theatre in downtown Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire produced visible smoke atop the building at 47 St Helens Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Smoke coming from a Tacoma rooftop fire (Tacoma Fire)

According to Tacoma Fire, the fire was contained to a deck on top of the roof. It was briefly upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

At 5 p.m., Tacoma Fire said the fire was under control. The public is asked to avoid the area as crews search for hot spots.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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