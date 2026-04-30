The Brief A Tacoma Police Department community service officer responded to a report of a suspicious bag on the 2200 block of South 8th Street. Inside the bag, the officer found 363 Hot Wheels cars, all in their original packaging. The collection was taken to police headquarters, and officials are seeking the owner.



A large collection of Hot Wheels discovered in a discarded bag in Tacoma is being held by police as they seek its owner.

(Tacoma Police Department)

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a community service officer responded near the corner of South 8th Street and State Street after someone called reporting a suspicious black trash bag left near their parked car.

When they looked inside, they found 363 Hot Wheels cars still in their original packaging.

The collection was taken to the Tacoma Police Headquarters for safekeeping.

What they're saying:

"If you or someone you know is missing a very specific (and impressive) Hot Wheels collection, give us a call so we can help get it back where it belongs," the TPD wrote on Facebook.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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