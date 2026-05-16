The Brief FOX 13 and FS1 will air all of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including Seattle’s six hosted games. Fans can also stream matches through FOX One, the FOX Sports App, and other major live TV streaming services. Seattle’s matches begin June 15 at Lumen Field, with fan zones planned across the city and state.



The FIFA World Cup is almost here.

As Seattle hosts six matches of the international tournament, fans won't have to miss a single minute of action. FOX 13 is your home for all the World Cup action, including local matches and all other tournament games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner's trophy is seen on stage at the 2026 World Cup halftime show announcement during the Global Citizen and FIFA World Cup panel at the Global Citizen NOW event in New York City on May 14, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Expand

How to watch World Cup matches in Seattle

All matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will air on FOX (KCPQ channel 13) and FS1 in the Seattle area.

Games will be split between channels, with FOX airing 70 matches and FS1 broadcasting 34 matches. Of Seattle's six matches, three will air on FOX 13 and three will air on FS1.

The 48-team tournament spans from June 11 to July 19. The opening match and World Cup Final will both air on FOX.

How to stream World Cup matches in Seattle

For fans looking to stream World Cup matches, the most reliable options will be FOX One and the FOX Sports App. Both platforms require a TV provider sign-in and will carry all 104 matches.

To watch the World Cup without cable, FOX and FS1 are available on the following TV streaming services:

YouTube TV

Fubo

DIRECTV

Tubi (Two matches: Opening match on June 11 and USMNT vs Paraguay on June 12)

YouTube (select full matches and tournament highlights)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Grass grows beneath lamps during an aerial view of Seattle Stadium on May 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Stadium, officially named Lumen Field, will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Steph Chambers // Getty Images)

Seattle World Cup match schedule

Here is a guide for the six World Cup matches Seattle is hosting, and how to watch them live:

Match 1: Belgium vs. Egypt

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Match 2: USA vs. Australia

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Match 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 4: Egypt vs. Iran

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 5: Round of 32 (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 6: Round of 16 (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Watch parties in Washington, Seattle

Seattle and Washington will also have "fan zones" where most World Cup matches will air on a big screen. Some of the main hubs will be in Pioneer Square and the Seattle Waterfront, while many others are scattered across the city and state.

Seattle's fan celebration sites include Seattle Center, Pacific Place, Waterfront Park and Victory Hall. In Washington, they're in Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia/Lacey, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Yakima.

More on the World Cup in Seattle

All World Cup matches in Seattle will be played at Lumen Field, which will be renamed "Seattle Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. The venue has a capacity of 69,000 and is expected to be packed, especially for the USA vs Australia game and Round of 16 match.

Seattle residents should also be prepared for major traffic and road closures on match days, as a great portion of downtown and the Stadium District will transform into pedestrian-only zones.

More information on Seattle's World Cup matches and fan celebrations can be found on the SeattleFWC26 website.

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