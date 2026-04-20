Seattle Weather: 70s Stick Around on Monday

The ridge of high pressure that was over us this past weekend will begin to move east. A disturbance to our south will continue to push clouds into Western Washington on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but dry. The rain will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance to our south will increase clouds on Monday.

We saw perfect baseball weather this past weekend. While we see more clouds on Monday, temperatures will continue to be mild and the roof will be open!

Another great day for baseball on Monday. The roof will be open. Expand

The mild weather will hold into the beginning of the work week. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 70s with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast as we start to see the winds there change on an onshore flow.

Warm temperatures continue with highs in the 70s again on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

It will be a mild start to the week with lighter showers and cooler days for Tuesday and Wednesday. The wet weather will be short-lived as the sunshine and warmth return by the end of the week and weekend.