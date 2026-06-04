Westbound I-90 closed near Cle Elum, WA after semi-truck fire

The Brief Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum is closed following a Thursday morning semi-truck fire. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. Route 97 while emergency crews clear debris and inspect an overpass for structural damage. The Washington State Department of Transportation expects the westbound closure to last for several hours, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.



Westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum closed Thursday morning after a semi-truck caught fire.

Westbound I-90 closed near Cle Elum

(WSDOT)

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s Snoqualmie Pass account posted an alert on social media at 6:24 a.m., sharing multiple photos of a destroyed commercial truck being broken apart by an excavator.

(WSDOT)

While crews clear the roadway and assess bridge damage, a detour is in place on U.S. Route 97. WSDOT says this closure is expected to last several hours.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

(WSDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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