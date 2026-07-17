The Brief The entire town of Nespelem is under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation as the fast-moving Kaiser Canyon Fire threatens the area. The wildfire has burned about 12,400 acres and remains 0% contained as it pushes north toward the town. Red Cross shelters have opened for evacuees, and officials urge residents to leave immediately and monitor emergency updates.



A devastating wildfire burning in Okanogan County, Washington has triggered widespread Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations in the town of Nespelem.

What we know:

The entire town of Nespelem is ordered to evacuate immediately due to extreme danger. Level 3 evacuations are also in effect for the area south of Nespelem and parts of the Colville Indian Reservation.

The Kaiser Canyon Fire is burning approximately 12,400 acres and 0% contained. According to the latest update at 7 p.m. Friday, the fire is on top the Owhi Flats and moving north towards Nespelem.

Kaiser Canyon Fire Evacuation Map

Kaiser Canyon Fire Evacuation Map (7/17)

Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Town of Nespelem

Owhi Flats

Cache Creek Road

Agency Campas

School Loop Road

Columbia River Road

Buffalo Lake Road

Joe Moses Road

Level 2 "Get Set" Evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Gold Lake Road northwest of Owhi Lake

Bureau of Indian Affairs Road 116

Red Cross shelters are set up at the Coulee Dam High School Gym (503 Crest Drive) and Omak Long House (25 Mission Road) for evacuees.

Updates are being posted on the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page. An updated evacuation map can be found online.

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