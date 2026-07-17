Urgent 'Go Now' evacuations issued for WA's Kaiser Canyon Fire
NESPELEM, Wash. - A devastating wildfire burning in Okanogan County, Washington has triggered widespread Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations in the town of Nespelem.
What we know:
The entire town of Nespelem is ordered to evacuate immediately due to extreme danger. Level 3 evacuations are also in effect for the area south of Nespelem and parts of the Colville Indian Reservation.
The Kaiser Canyon Fire is burning approximately 12,400 acres and 0% contained. According to the latest update at 7 p.m. Friday, the fire is on top the Owhi Flats and moving north towards Nespelem.
Kaiser Canyon Fire Evacuation Map
Kaiser Canyon Fire Evacuation Map (7/17)
Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Town of Nespelem
- Owhi Flats
- Cache Creek Road
- Agency Campas
- School Loop Road
- Columbia River Road
- Buffalo Lake Road
- Joe Moses Road
Level 2 "Get Set" Evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Gold Lake Road northwest of Owhi Lake
- Bureau of Indian Affairs Road 116
Red Cross shelters are set up at the Coulee Dam High School Gym (503 Crest Drive) and Omak Long House (25 Mission Road) for evacuees.
Updates are being posted on the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page. An updated evacuation map can be found online.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Okanogan County Emergency Management, PerimiterMap, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.