Seattle commercial building fire damages office suites

The Brief Firefighters extinguished an early Tuesday morning blaze at a three-story commercial building in Seattle's Central District. No injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied, though the fire caused heavy damage to third-floor offices and water damage below. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and emergency crews worked to reopen a blocked stretch of roadway by 7 a.m.



Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning inside a three-story commercial building in Seattle's Central District.

What we know:

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and because it is a commercial property, there are no residents living inside, officials said.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to the building located at East Madison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way East – between the Central District and Madison Park neighborhoods – at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they were met with flames pouring out of the building's windows. Crews successfully put out the flames by around 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire originated on the third floor, which is occupied by a group of office suites. While the third floor sustained direct fire damage, the lower levels of the building suffered water damage. Authorities have not yet determined if the first floor is safe to enter.

A stretch of the roadway near the scene was closed during the emergency response, but crews hoped to have the road reopened to traffic by about 7 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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