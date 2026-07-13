Bodycam shows Olympia, WA propane tank attack suspect captured

The Brief An Olympia man wanted for striking a woman with a propane tank and on an active escape warrant was arrested following a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex. The suspect actively resisted by throwing burning items at the SWAT team in an attempt to set the evacuated building on fire. Deputies breached the apartment using a chainsaw and deployed pepperball and a K9 unit to locate and apprehend the barricaded suspect.



An Olympia man wanted for allegedly striking a woman in the head with a propane tank was arrested following a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex.

The suspect, who has five prior assault convictions, was also wanted on an active Department of Corrections escape warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest follows an attack that occurred last week at Olympia’s "Jungle" encampment.

SWAT responds to barricaded suspect

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders shared body-camera video on social media documenting the SWAT response after the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.

During the standoff, the tactical team deployed pepperball to subdue the suspect. Deputies then cut down the front door of the apartment with a chainsaw to gain entry.

Bodycam video of an arrest in Olympia. (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

K9 unit aids in capture

A K9 deputy was sent into the residence first to locate the barricaded man.

Body-camera footage captured the suspect screaming as the K9 bit him near a refrigerator inside the kitchen. SWAT officers then moved in, took the suspect into custody, and transported him to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Attempted arson during standoff

According to Sheriff Sanders, the suspect actively resisted deputies during the barricade by throwing burning items at the SWAT team.

Investigators later determined that the suspect was attempting to set the entire apartment complex on fire during the incident. The entire building was evacuated, according to Sanders.

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