The Brief Median home sale prices in June held at $650,000; a 3% decrease from $670,000 in June 2025, according to the latest NWMLS report. Active listings hit 23,088 at the end of June, compared to 19,837 at the end of June 2025. Over 11,000 new listings hit the market in June, up nearly 6% from June 2025.



Washington homebuyers finally have breathing room as active listings surged to a 2026 high in June, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported.

According to the NWMLS June 2026 Market Snapshot, active listings climbed 16.4% year over year to 23,088, while the state's median sales price for homes and condominiums held steady at $650,000 – a 3% dip compared to June 2025.

If you're planning to buy or sell, keep reading to learn what June's home sales reveal about the state of Washington's home market.

Home prices hold steady

According to the NWMLS, the median home price in June was $650,000 in Washington. This was unchanged from May, but marked a 3% dip compared to June 2025.

Although housing remains largely unaffordable, the combination of rebounding inventory and flat prices is shifting leverage back to buyers, marking what many hope is the end of pandemic-era bidding wars.

Home inventory hits its highest point this year

The June report says active listings in June rose 16.4% year over year to 23,088 homes, up 8 % from May. That's over 1,700 more homes than before.

There were also 11,617 new listings added in June, up nearly 6% from June 2025.

Notably, the jump in active listings isn't from a surge in new sellers. According to report data, new listings fell 7.5% from May, meaning inventory mainly grew from homes that were already on the market for longer periods.

Closed, pending home sales tell a mixed story in June

Closed sales and pending sales moved in opposite directions last month.

Data shows closed sales increased 2.3% year over year, with 6,847 residential and condominium transactions completed in June.

Pending sales dipped 1.6% year over year and 6% from May.

This gap suggests fewer new deals are currently entering the pipeline, even as existing ones finish closing.

How home prices varied by county

When comparing home prices across Washington, the difference between the priciest and most affordable counties is drastic.

San Juan County posted the highest median home price in June at $1,012,500, followed by King and Snohomish counties, at $889,000 and $725,500 respectively.

Adams County had the lowest median home price at $226,000, over 4.5 times less than San Juan County,

This discrepancy holds as a good reminder that statewide figures can mask very different realities depending on where in Washington you're looking to buy.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Transfer Fire' near Lake Chelan, WA hospital prompts evacuation notices

Here's where WA wildfires are currently burning

Seattle office vacancy crisis shifts tax burden onto homeowners

Thurston County, WA couple desperate to find dog after Rover sitter vanishes

Husband of pregnant wife killed in Seattle sues King County homeless authority

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.