Seattle's Pioneer Square businesses eye future after FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief One week after Seattle's final World Cup match, Pioneer Square has returned to quiet normalcy as massive soccer crowds depart. The Downtown Seattle Association reported record foot traffic during the event, counting over 543,000 domestic visitors downtown on the day the U.S. played Belgium. Local business owners expressed optimism that this global exposure will drive lasting summer tourism to the historic neighborhood.



Pioneer Square is experiencing a quiet return to normalcy roughly one week after Seattle hosted its final World Cup match, leaving local business owners hopeful that the international spotlight will generate lasting economic interest.

Signs of the tournament festivities remain in Occidental Square, but the massive crowds that recently packed the historic neighborhood have departed. Restaurants that previously operated at maximum capacity with lengthy waitlists now have plenty of open tables.

Massive crowds flood downtown Seattle

By the numbers:

During the height of the tournament, soccer fans flooded the area surrounding the stadium. According to data from the Downtown Seattle Association, at least 163,653 domestic visitors walked through Pioneer Square from 7 a.m. to midnight last Monday, the day the United States played Belgium.

Pioneer Square visitors during FIFA World Cup 2026

The association also reported that more than 543,000 domestic visitors traveled downtown that same day. Total attendance figures are estimated to be significantly higher when factoring in uncounted international travelers.

Local businesses reflect on World Cup rush

For neighborhood establishments like Hometeam and Darkalino’s, the tournament brought unprecedented foot traffic to the area.

What they're saying:

"That was probably like one of those once-in-a-lifetime things," Mikey Clarit, bar manager at Darkalino's, said. "Some of the days people couldn't get in because we had a wait list that was too long."

Mikey Clarit, bar manager at Darkalino's

With the tournament crowds gone, current visitors are taking advantage of the newfound quiet. Boston residents Xin Li and Dan Kee, who were visiting the area on Monday morning, noted they deliberately avoided crowds during the tournament matches.

Optimism for future summer tourism

Despite the sudden drop in immediate traffic, local merchants remain optimistic about the remainder of the summer tourist season. Bob Trombley, of Bon Voyage Vintage, noted that the city continues to see strong economic indicators, including multiple cruise ships docked at the port and high activity at Pike Place Market.

"The key thing I kept hearing was how cool Seattle is," Trombley said.

Bob Trombley, of Bon Voyage Vintage

Business operators hope the exposure from the global event will permanently familiarize more people with Pioneer Square's regular community offerings.

"I don't think it's going to die down here," Clarit said. "If anything, people see what Pioneer Square can be, what it can do, and kind of get more familiar with it because I mean we still have Artwalk and stuff like that."

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