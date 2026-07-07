Seattle weather: Morning clouds and slightly cooler Tuesday

The Brief Morning clouds and cooler temperatures return Tuesday as onshore flow moves into western Washington. Highs will remain in the 70s west of the Cascades, while central Washington stays much hotter. A weak front will bring more clouds Wednesday before warmer weather returns early next week.



Onshore flow returns Tuesday, bringing a round of morning clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures.

Onshore flow returns Tuesday, bringing a round of morning clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon as the ridge of high pressure over us on Monday has moved eastward. It will still be above average for western Washington and very hot for central Washington. The coast will be cooler with more clouds and onshore push.

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon as the ridge of high pressure over us Monday has moved eastward.

Looking Ahead:

More clouds through Wednesday as a weak front moves through Washington. Highs will be in the low 70s. Temperatures are looking mild through the weekend, high pressure looking to rebuild early next week for warmer temperatures.

More clouds through Wednesday as a weak front move through Washington. Highs will be in the low 70s.

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