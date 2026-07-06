Runaway tire from I-5 semi-truck crash narrowly misses pedestrians in Eastlake

The Brief A collision on southbound Interstate 5 on Monday morning sent a loose tire and debris falling into Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood. The runaway tire bounced into an apartment building, cracking a window and damaging a parked car's side mirror. No injuries were reported, but Washington State Patrol and emergency crews remain on the scene, causing traffic delays near the Boylston Avenue on-ramp.



A crash on I-5 sent a loose truck tire into an Eastlake neighborhood Monday morning, causing minor property damage but no injuries.

(WSDOT)

Seattle traffic: Rogue tire from I-5 crash plummets into Eastlake neighborhood

Local residents walking their dogs near their apartment complex reported hearing a loud crash from I-5 overhead, followed by debris falling from the interstate.

Photo from Eastlake looking up at I-5 where the semi-truck crash happened. (Photo Courtesy: Jordan Weems, Eastlake resident)

Moments later, a rogue tire landed in the street about 20 feet away from them and bounced about 50 feet in the air, striking and cracking a tenant's window on the building before coming down and knocking the side mirror off their parked car.

Photo of the tire that fell from I-5 after the semi-truck crash, next to the vehicle that was damaged, and the apartment building that the tire struck. (Photo Courtesy: Jordan Weems, Eastlake resident)

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Semi-truck crash impacting traffic on I-5 in Seattle

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed the crash on social media, noting traffic impacts near the southbound I-5 on-ramp from Boylston Avenue in Seattle.

(Photo Courtesy: Left: Jordan Weems, Right: WSDOT)

Incident response and Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene, and WSDOT is advising the public to expect delays in the area. WSDOT traffic cameras at the location showed a semi-truck stopped on the shoulder of I-5 missing a tire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original witness interviews by FOX 13 Seattle.

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