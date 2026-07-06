Seattle scientists will measure US vs. Belgium fan seismic activity

The Brief The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network will track and stream real-time seismic data generated by crowd energy at Seattle Stadium during tonight's knockout match between the U.S. and Belgium. Scientists have deployed seven specialized seismometers throughout the stadium, drawing on a local history of fan-generated ground shaking that includes the 2011 "Beast Quake" and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. While researchers want to see if international fans can out-shake local crowds, the experiment also serves to test equipment and educate the public on seismic safety in earthquake-prone Washington state.



The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) is measuring the energy of fans at Seattle Stadium today during the FIFA World Cup match between the U.S. and Belgium.

During major matches at Seattle Stadium – like the U.S. vs. Australia first goal and past NFL games – PNSN has been monitoring seismic activity produced by fans in the stands.

What we know:

Earlier this year, PNSN installed six new seismic sensors throughout Seattle Stadium in time for the NFL playoff games.

They later added another, bringing the total number of seismic sensors in the area to eight, with seven in the stadium and one in an alley off of Occidental Ave South.

The sensor in the alley – dubbed Hot Dog Alley by PNSN employees – is the permanent station UW KDK. Named after the Kingdome, KDK recorded the original Beastquake back in 2011.

Seattle stadium earthquake history

Seattle has a well-documented history of sports fans literally shaking the earth. The phenomenon was first popularized in 2011 with the legendary "Beast Quake," which occurred when Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch broke at least half a dozen tackles during a 67-yard touchdown run, registering activity on local seismographs.

That record stood until Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stopped in Seattle, where dancing fans generated even greater seismic activity, temporarily dethroning the Seahawks icon. Local baseball fans have also made their mark; the PNSN tracked significant ground shaking during the Seattle Mariners' 15th-inning walk-off win in Game 5 of the ALDS, sparked by the stadium's famous "Salmon Run" mascot race won by Humpy.

Seismic sensor and station locations in and around Seattle Stadium. (Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

Measuring activity during U.S. vs. Belgium

PNSN will be measuring activity during tonight's crucial FIFA World Cup knock-out match between the U.S. and Belgium.

PNSN Field Technician, Doug Gibbons, says that no match has beaten the Taylor Swift or Beastquake seismic records yet, but World Cup games have surpassed the iconic Humpy Salmon Run win.

"I think there's going to be enough USA fans in the building today that we might top Beastquake," Gibbons said. "The soccer has definitely beat the baseball, and we all love Humpy."

Tonight's knockout match between the U.S. and Belgium decide who will move on to the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup, but it may also decide who has the better fans.

"Well, what I'm expecting and what I'm hoping for is a couple of USA goals, and we want to maybe see one Belgium goal so we can compare and show how much bigger the USA energy is," Gibbons said. "It's a calculation of who has got the better fans,"

Seattle Fault Zone Seismic Safety Awareness

While the project is a lighthearted experiment, scientists note it serves a dual purpose. Because natural earthquakes are unpredictable but fan enthusiasm is guaranteed, the World Cup matches provide a perfect opportunity to test equipment and educate the public on how ground motions are recorded.



The educational initiative is particularly relevant in Washington, which ranks as one of the most seismically active states in the country. As international crowds arrive, researchers are waiting to see if fans from competing nations can out-shake Seattle's hometown sports fans and concertgoers.

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