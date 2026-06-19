Rowdy Seattle fans cause seismic spike during USA, Australia World Cup match

Fans caused seismic spikes from the very first goal scored by the United States Men's National Team at Seattle Stadium (renamed from Lumen Field for the World Cup).

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is keeping track of the seismic activity coming from the stadium district in Seattle as Team USA faces off against the Australians for the World Cup.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Downtown Seattle Friday amid multiple large-scale sporting events, cruise ship dockings, and Juneteenth holiday travelers arriving into town. FOX 13 is tracking real-time traffic updates as crowds fill the streets.

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network records spikes during FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on June 19, 2026

When is the USA vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Seattle?

The United States Men's National Team will take to the pitch against the Australians at 12 p.m. PT on June 19. The two teams will face off in what is likely the only USMNT appearance in Seattle for the tournament.

Fans in Seattle cheer as Team USA makes their first goal of the match against the Australians in the World Cup on June 19, 2026

The weather forecast for the USA vs AUS match day in Seattle includes some hot temperatures as fans descend on downtown Seattle.

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