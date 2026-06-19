100K World Cup, Mariners fans to paralyze Seattle's SoDo

It is match day in Seattle and Friday will have no shortage of crowds in the city as multiple large-scale sporting events converge in SoDo.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city's southern downtown area where both the Mariners will play the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park and Team USA will face off against the Australian team for the FIFA World Cup match at Lumen Field (renamed "Seattle Stadium" for the World Cup).

As the dozens of athletes, swarms of spectators and thousands of fans come into the city, FOX 13 is monitoring live traffic conditions in and out of the Seattle area on June 19.

USA fans are at Pier 58 in Seattle on Friday, June 19, 20226 ahead of the USA vs. Australia World Cup match.

When is the USA vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Seattle?

The United States Men's National Team will take to the pitch against the Australians at 12 p.m. PT on June 19. The two teams will face off in what is likely the only USMNT appearance in Seattle for the tournament.

The weather forecast for the USA vs AUS match day in Seattle includes some hot temperatures as fans descend on downtown Seattle.

Gorgeous, dry and sunny weather is forecast for the World Cup match in Seattle at noon Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When do the Seattle Mariners play Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park?

The Mariners, 1st in the American League West, will face off against the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game comes one day after the Mariners took a decisive win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jack Compton / Getty Images)

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