Bryan Woo's seven scoreless innings lead Seattle Mariners 3-0 over Orioles

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The Brief Bryan Woo struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings, and Colt Emerson's two-run single in the first inning carried the Mariners to a 3-0 win over the Orioles on Thursday afternoon. A two-out first inning rally against Baltimore starter Shane Baz in the first inning carried Seattle's offense while Woo steamrolled the Orioles' lineup. Woo allowed just three hits with a walk on 89 pitches. Cole Young had a RBI double, and Emerson followed with a two-run single in the first inning to lead the offense for Seattle.



Bryan Woo struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings, and Colt Emerson's two-run single in the first inning carried the Seattle Mariners to a 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

A two-out first inning rally against Baltimore starter Shane Baz in the first inning carried Seattle's offense while Woo steamrolled the Orioles' lineup. Woo allowed just three hits with a walk on 89 pitches.

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With Julio Rodríguez out of the lineup due to a hamstring issue from Wednesday night's game, the Mariners' young middle infield came up with the offensive output against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor singled and advanced to second on an error by Leody Taveras in right field. After a walk of Dominic Canzone, Cole Young doubled down the left field line to score Naylor from second for a 1-0 lead.

Emerson followed with a two-run single to right that scored Canzone and Young for a 3-0 advantage.

Seattle looked primed to add on against Baz in the second inning, but the Baltimore starter started to lock down the Mariners' bats. After singles from Victor Robles and Miles Mastrobuoni opened the inning, Baz rebounded to escape the inning unscathed, retiring J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh and Naylor.

Baz retired 13 straight hitters and 18 out of 19 batters he faced after Mastrobuoni's single in the second inning. Emerson, drawing a walk in the third inning, was the only baserunner Seattle managed until Baz exited at the end of the seventh inning.

But Woo was exceptional for the Mariners as well. Woo struck out five straight hitters during his first turn through the lineup. Woo retired 21 of the 23 batters he'd face over the first seven innings of the game. Woo allowed a lead-off single to Leody Taveras and issued his only walk to Colton Cowser in the eighth inning to end his afternoon.

Eduard Bazardo cleaned up the mess for Woo as the runners were left stranded to close the book on Woo for the afternoon.

Andrés Muñoz walked a pair of batters in the ninth inning, but managed to strikeout Taveras to close out the win for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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