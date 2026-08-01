Police make DUI arrest in Lynnwood, WA following four-vehicle highway crash

Multiple people were injured by a four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Saturday, shutting down every lane of I-5 North except the HOV lane in Lynnwood.

Timeline:

Trooper Kelsey Harding, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol, first posted to social media at 4:38 a.m. warning the public the crash had blocked nearly the entire northbound side of the freeway.

Lynnwood crash on Aug. 1, 2026





Detectives on scene told FOX 13 that troopers arrested one person for a suspected DUI, but did not identify which driver it was. The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives, who said he is not a suspect in the investigation.



WSP said multiple people involved in the crash are injured, including one person who was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, but the identities and the extent of their injuries were unknown by mid-morning.

Lynnwood crash on Aug. 1, 2026





The crash investigation shut down four lanes of the freeway for about five hours on Aug. 1, creating a backup more than a one-mile near Alderwood Mall, according to the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Multiple drivers told FOX 13 they were delayed by up to an hour because of the crash.

Lynnwood crash on Aug. 1, 2026

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and other original FOX 13 reporting.

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