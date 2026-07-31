Former Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes gets $700k for resignation, agrees not to sue city

The Brief Former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes will receive about $700,000 under a resignation agreement after leaving the department. The agreement includes 18 months of salary, a year of health insurance, and allows Barnes to keep his hiring and relocation bonuses in exchange for not suing the city. Interim Chief Andrew Sayles says his immediate focus will be increasing police presence at major summer events as Seattle begins its search for a permanent chief.



Former Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes will receive roughly $700,000 for resigning from the Seattle Police Department, according to his resignation letter.

Barnes, who was relieved of his duties on Friday, agreed not to sue the City of Seattle under the terms of his optional resignation agreement.

By the numbers:

Seattle will pay Barnes a lump sum of 18 months of his salary at his hourly rate of $179.54, along with 12 months of health insurance valued at $2,525.99 per month.

The agreement also states Barnes does not have to repay his $50,000 recruitment bonus or his $60,000 relocation package from when he was hired, according to Publicola.

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes and Mayor Katie Wilson (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson held a press conference Friday to appoint Andre Sayles as interim police chief, leading the department as the city searches for a successor.

Sayles previously served as the chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin before joining SPD less than a year ago. He brings 20 years of law enforcement experience and previously spent 12 years on SWAT and led drug and gang units in Wisconsin.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (left) and Andre Sayles (center) during a Friday press conference announcing Sayles' appointment as interim police chief. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

Following the deadly mass shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival, Sayles stated he will immediately focus on adding more foot, bicycle, and outreach patrols at all major summer gatherings.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wilson announced plans to partner with Councilmember Bob Kettle, the Seattle City Council and a community search committee to find a new chief. She stated that the city's pubic safety efforts must address youth gun violence, and include investments in families, youth and crisis intervention services.

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