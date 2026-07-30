Seattle police Chief Barnes resigns; mayor appoints Andre Sayles as interim

The Brief Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, and Mayor Katie Wilson appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as the interim chief. Mayor Wilson and Sayles will hold a press conference at City Hall on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the transition and the search for a permanent chief.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson accepted the resignation of Police Chief Shon Barnes on Thursday and appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles to lead the department on an interim basis.

This comes days after a deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center.

Seattle police chief resigns

Timeline:

On Sunday night, July 26, the Seattle Police Department and city officials faced criticism after waiting several hours to hold a news conference about the Bite of Seattle shooting.

Seattle police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis finally provided an update at a Sunday evening briefing, which Chief Shon Barnes did not attend.

On Monday morning, Barnes was present at a second Bite of Seattle investigation news conference with Mayor Katie Wilson. He told the media that he was out of town Sunday, attending the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference, hosted in Dallas.

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After Monday morning’s press conference, video captured a confrontational interaction between Barnes and a reporter.

According to sources, Barnes began texting individuals Wednesday night discussing his dismissal. Barnes had been scheduled to conduct 1-on-1 interviews with Seattle media Wednesday afternoon, but those interviews were abruptly canceled. At 6:30 p.m., he appeared at a silent vigil for victims of the Bite of Seattle shooting. He left abruptly, and sources tell FOX 13 he had a meeting with the mayor after the vigil, which is when he was asked to resign.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilson's office released a statement that she accepted the resignation of Barnes and appointed Sayles as interim chief.

What they're saying:

"It has been an honor to serve the Seattle Police Department and this city," said Chief Barnes. "The men and women of this department show up every single day with professionalism and dedication, and what they did in the aftermath of the Bite of Seattle tragedy reflects the very best of who they are. I am proud of them and I have deep faith in the future of this department and in the vision for community-based policing that is taking root here. Seattle is committed to building a department that is truly connected to the communities it serves, and I believe in where that work is headed. I hope this transition gives the city and this department the opportunity to return full focus to what matters most, addressing youth gun violence and preventing more tragedies. That work is too important, and Seattle deserves nothing less."

"Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service," said Mayor Wilson. "The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored. I share Chief Barnes' hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city."

Who interim police chief Andre Sayles

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced that Deputy Chief Andre Sayles will step in as the city’s interim police chief.

Sayles, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, joined the Seattle Police Department a year ago.

Before joining SPD, Sayles served as the chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin, beginning in 2021. His background includes leading specialized drug and gang units, as well as serving 12 years on a SWAT team.

According to SPD, gun violence decreased in Beloit during Sayles' tenure as chief.

What's next:

Wilson will hold a news conference Friday at 11 a.m. at Seattle City Hall, where she plans to introduce Sayles.

"My vision for public safety in this city is grounded in transparency, trust, and genuine collaboration with the community," said Mayor Wilson. "Keeping people safe requires trust, and trust requires that this department shows up in neighborhoods every day, builds relationships with residents, community organizations, and small businesses, and is accountable to the people it serves."

Who is Shon Barnes?

Former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appointed Barnes as chief of police in 2024.

The backstory:

Barnes had led the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department since 2021. He previously held leadership roles in Chicago; Salisbury, North Carolina; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

During his tenure in Madison, Barnes oversaw significant drops in violent crime and property offenses while increasing female officer representation in the department to 28%.

Harrell praised Barnes’ forward-looking vision and history of community-focused, evidence-based policing. Barnes succeeded interim Chief Sue Rahr.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, Office of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, statement from the attorney of Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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