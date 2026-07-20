Is wildfire smoke moving into Seattle? Here's what we know

The Brief Wildfires have burned over 100,000 acres in Eastern Washington and Canada, with forecast models predicting smoke will filter into Seattle and areas near the Canadian border from Monday night into Tuesday. Seattle's air quality is currently "moderate" at 52, but it is expected to degrade to around 95 by Tuesday afternoon, bringing hazy skies and the smell of smoke. Unhealthy air quality is not expected for the general public, though conditions could fluctuate and become "unhealthy for sensitive groups."



Wildfires have scorched more than 100,000 acres of land across Eastern Washington and Canada, prompting concerns over smoke streaming into Seattle as the fire season drags on.

Keep reading for everything we know about potential wildfire smoke moving into Seattle.

Is wildfire smoke moving into Seattle?

Data from the Washington State Department of Ecology shows Seattle's air quality is currently 52, meaning "moderate" air quality, though it is nearly in the "good" range of 0–50. Much of Western Washington has good air quality.

However, forecast models are predicting that to change early this week.

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team anticipates temperatures to warm, and wildfire smoke to filter in from Canada and Eastern Washington. This is expected to mainly affect Seattle and other towns nearer to the Canadian border.

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An AQI forecast from IQAir shows an hour-by-hour worsening of air quality Monday overnight into Tuesday, and by about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday the air quality is expected to be around 95, which is at the upper limit of "moderate" air quality.

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team does not expect unhealthy air quality at this time, though some locations may notice the smell of smoke or periods of hazy skies. At worst, air quality could drop to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Those who are especially sensitive to smoke should check the air quality forecast before spending extended time outdoors, as conditions could fluctuate throughout the day.

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