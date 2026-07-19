Seattle weather: Light smoke, sizzling temps Monday

Western Washington enjoyed another picture-perfect summer day today. After patches of low clouds and fog early this morning, sunshine returned and temperatures climbed into the upper 70s, making for another pleasant afternoon.

The pattern will begin to change tomorrow as temperatures warm into the mid-80s across many inland communities. High-level clouds will stream north from the south while light amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada and Eastern Washington begin filtering into the region, primarily impacting Seattle and communities closer to the Canadian border.

Smoke concentrations remain uncertain, so Seattle weather forecasts may continue to change. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why you should care:

While widespread unhealthy air quality is not expected at this time, some locations may notice the smell of smoke or periods of hazy skies. Air quality could drop to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Those who are especially sensitive to smoke should check the air quality forecast before spending extended time outdoors, as conditions could fluctuate throughout the day. Smoke forecasts remain subject to change, so be sure to stay with us for the latest updates.

What's next:

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days of the week, with continued warmth and at least some light wildfire smoke lingering. The exact amount of smoke remains uncertain and will depend on changing wind patterns, but northeasterly surface winds could continue transporting smoke into portions of Western Washington. At the higher levels, southerly winds could drag in smoke from fires burning in Oregon – creating hazy skies. However, air quality will only be affected by any smoke at the lower levels.

Highs will remain above average as Seattle weather stays firmly in a summer pattern. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Those same northeasterly winds will also increase fire danger across the state. Wildfires in eastern Washington could continue spreading rapidly under the hot, dry, and slightly breezy conditions, while western Washington may also see an elevated risk for new fire starts this week. Although fire danger will remain elevated through the coming days, no Red Flag Warnings have been issued for today.

The risk of fires in Eastern Washington remains elevated this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Thursday, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly over the Cascades. At this point, the threat does not appear as widespread as last week’s lightning event, but we’ll continue monitoring for any changes.

Friday and Saturday will likely bring a return to a more typical summer pattern with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. That shift should also help clear at least some of the haze from the region and improve overall air quality heading into next weekend.

Highs will remain above average as Seattle weather stays firmly in a summer pattern. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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