Multiple wildfires spark across WA Thursday after thunderstorms

The Brief Thunderstorms sparked multiple new wildfires across Washington, prompting evacuations and road closures in several counties. The largest is the Kaiser Canyon Fire near Nespelem, where Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect as the blaze grows. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect, with hot, dry conditions expected to increase wildfire danger through the weekend.



Multiple wildfires sparked across Washington on Thursday after thunderstorms swept through the region.

New fires have been reported in Franklin, Okanogan and Kittitas counties as fire officials coordinate resources to prevent the flames from spreading.

Keep reading to see where new wildfires popped up in Washington on Thursday, July 16.

Kaiser Canyon Fire

The fire posing the greatest threat right now is the Kaiser Canyon Fire in Okanogan County, Washington.

The fire is burning about 2,200 acres near the town of Nespelem and growing, triggering widespread Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations.

Kaiser Canyon Fire Evacuation Map

Here's a list of where evacuations are being ordered:

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations

SR 155 to Buffalo Lake Road

Rebecca Lake Road on the south to Agency on the north

Belvedere to Columbia River Road

All of Agency Campas

School Loop Road

Level 2 "Get Ready" evacuations

Joe Moses Road

Bureau of Indian Affairs Road 13

Multiple road closures are in effect, including SR 155, Buffalo Lake Road, and Columbia River Road.

Red Cross shelters are set up at the Coulee Dam High School Gym (503 Crest Drive) and Omak Long House (25 Mission Road) for evacuees. Residents are asked to evacuate north on SR 155 towards Omak.

Cluster of wildfires in Franklin County, WA

Four different wildfires sparked in Franklin County, Washington on Thursday, burning a combined 6,000 acres.

The Lyons Ferry, Neff Jones, Devils Canyon and Wallace Walker Fires are located near the city of Kahlotus, and are threatening homes, crops, infrastructure and a Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Hatchery.

Level 2 evacuations are in effect for the Wallace Walker Fire and Neff Jones Fire. The causes of each are under investigation.

Three Queens Fire

The Three Queens Fire is burning about 25 acres just east of Snoqualmie Pass, and was initially reported on Thursday at about 11 a.m.

It is burning northwest of Lake Kachess and between Three Queens and Hibox Mountain. It's burning on steep, rocky terrain, making it difficult for wildland firefighters to access the flames.

No evacuations are currently in effect.

Featured article

What's next:

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for central, eastern and western Washington through Thursday night, and an upcoming stretch of dry weather is expected to significantly increase fire dangers across the state.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Washington State. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cyclosporiasis in WA: Where the state stands as national outbreak surges

WA low tides: Extreme drop brings final tide-pooling event of the season

WA braces for wildfires as incoming storm expected to bring lightning

Seattle's most infamous parking garage sits atop forgotten landmark

Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo closes puffin exhibit after 3 birds die

Battle brews over Washington ‘millionaires tax’ repeal initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.