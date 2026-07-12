Quincy Lakes, WA wildfire prompts Level 3 'Go Now' evacuation order for Ancient Lakes

The Brief A Grant County wildfire grew quickly over the weekend, prompting evacuation orders for people near the fire area. Ancient Lakes was one area that the sheriff's office told residents and visitors to evacuate immediately for imminent threats to safety. The fire is burning around five miles from The Gorge Amphitheatre.



A growing wildfire in the Quincy Lakes Wildlife Area has prompted Grant County officials to issue Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for rural Quincy. This is one of many wildfires FOX 13 is monitoring in Washington as summer weather conditions trigger Red Flag Warnings.

The evacuation order includes all of Ancient Lakes as the fire burned hundreds of acres by Sunday morning. The wildfire sparked just the night before, with local reports showing it burning just 15 acres by 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Brendan Magee, Eastside Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal.

Ancient Lakes camping area in Washington (Source: Doris W via Yelp, 2016)

What they're saying:

"You are advised to evacuate immediately. Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area," read a portion of a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

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