Flights delayed at Seattle airport due to weather conditions

The Brief Dozens of flights were delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport heading into Sunday morning. According to the FAA, low-hanging clouds prompted a traffic control pattern. Incoming flights were spaced out longer during the morning hours for safety precaution, impacting some schedules of arrivals.



Post-holiday travelers found themselves waiting longer for their flights as Sunday weather conditions impacted air traffic in and out of the Seattle area. More than 130 flights were delayed and two were canceled by 11 a.m., most were from Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Due to low-hanging clouds in the Puget Sound region on July 5, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport experienced incoming flight delays to allow more space between landing aircraft in the lower visibility conditions.

The arrival flights to the Seattle airport were not allowed to come to the city until after 9:30 a.m. PDT, according to the FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Live camera view of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 5, 2026

"Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected," read a statement, in part, from the FAA on Sunday.

The delays come as both post-Fourth of July visitors make their way out of the city, and thousands of people descend on Seattle for the Team USA match against Belgium.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Oak Harbor: Felt around Puget Sound

Seattle World Cup: USA and Belgium to face off in round of 16

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.