Commentary: Belgium match is a massive opportunity for USMNT, for soccer, for Seattle

There's a word I keep coming back to when attempting to describe this year's World Cup. That word is transformative. The combination of the United States hosting this event for the first time in 32 years and the current success of the men's national team might radically change the outlook of soccer in this country.

And for the second time, Seattle becomes Exhibit A.

From the waterfront to the stadium and everywhere in between, the world will bear witness to the spirit of America—from unbridled enthusiasm on the Harbor Steps to the massive congregation around our stages at Fox. These are scenes of unity we see most often in sports, lifted to an entirely new level due to the tournament's magnitude on the world stage.

Just listen to the Seattle crowd singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in unison after the U.S. beat Australia on June 19. That is the power of the World Cup—if only for a moment, it shows undivided pride as a country in the aftermath of a big win.

United States' Malik Tillman (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo Expand

Most of America hadn't heard the name Folarin Balogun before June began. But the enormity of this tournament has even the most passive fan still lamenting the absurdity of his red card suspension.

Now, I understand soccer in this country has never been king. It would be premature to declare that domestic soccer will suddenly overshadow the "Big Four" pro leagues anytime soon. But consider the transformative nature of what we've seen so far in stadiums all across the country, with the sport of soccer and its superstars taking center stage.

Let me share a couple of images to prove my point. Mike Macdonald won a Super Bowl less than five months ago as the head coach of our most prominent team in town. Brian Schmetzer has won multiple MLS Cups and hoisted countless trophies as the Sounders' head coach at the same stadium. Yet, there they were as fans—Schmetzer even waiting in line with the masses—just to get in.

They are there because both of them are like all of us: curious and invested in the largest spectacle on Earth, where success creates national heroes and immediately enlarges the future player pool for one simple reason: young athletes want to be like their childhood idols. There's no bigger selling point for soccer in America than what we're experiencing right now.

This makes Monday a historic day for this city, and what could be a historic day for our national team. It is a game where regional rivalries mean nothing—where a Sounders fan and a Timbers fan can root for the same team, and a Seahawks fan and a Niners fan can wear the same jersey. Everyone is rooting for the Red, White, and Blue.

U.S. Men's National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks with reporters at Seattle Stadium on June 18, 2026 ahead of his team's match with Australia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Stephanie Schroeder / FOX 13 Seattle)

Yes, we've had enormous games here before: NFC Championships, MLS Cups, and even 15-inning marathons in the deciding game of a playoff series.

But none are as big as this. The significance and transformative nature of the World Cup, the implications for soccer in this country, and the jerseys on the players' backs make this moment unmatched.

Seattle, the stage is yours. It's time to lift our guys up—as the entire world looks on.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle sports anchor Aaron Levine.



