Seattle Reign settle for 2-2 draw with Angel City FC

article

The Brief The Seattle Reign had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Angel City FC after Prisca Chilufya scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute. Sally Menti and Mia Fishel each scored and had an assist early in the second half for the Reign to take a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute. Fishel picked up the assist on Menti's goal in the 50th minute, who controlled Fishel's pass in the air and buried a left-footed strike in the back of the net. Two minutes later, the roles reversed. A touch from Menti set up a curling strike into the top left corner of the net for Fishel from the top of the box that gave Seattle the lead.



The Seattle Reign had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Angel City FC after Prisca Chilufya scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

Sally Menti and Mia Fishel each scored and had an assist early in the second half for the Reign to take a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

Fishel picked up the assist on Menti's goal in the 50th minute, who controlled Fishel's pass in the air and buried a left-footed strike in the back of the net.

Two minutes later, the roles reversed. A touch from Menti set up a curling strike into the top left corner of the net for Fishel from the top of the box that gave Seattle the lead.

Gisele Thompson gave Angel City FC the lead in the 32nd minute as the 1-0 lead held through halftime.

Chilufya's goal in the 72nd minute was enough to force a draw.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Jess Fishlock's late goal gives Seattle Reign 3-2 win over Bay FC

Maddie Mercado, Jordyn Bugg lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Wave

Seattle Reign practice after big home win over Portland

Ryanne Brown, Maddie Mercado lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Thorns

Ashley Sanchez scores twice as Seattle Reign lose 3-1 to North Carolina Courage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .