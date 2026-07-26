Maddie Mercado, Jordyn Bugg lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Wave

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The Brief San Diego natives Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg scored in front of their hometown crowd to give the Seattle Reign (6-7-2) the 2-0 win over the Wave. Mercado opened the scoring in the 17th minute, slipping behind the Wave's back line before meeting Ainsley McCammon’s cross with a header for her third goal in three matches. Three minutes later, Sally Menti’s corner kick found McCammon’s head before falling to Bugg, who headed home Seattle's second goal.



San Diego natives Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg scored in front of their hometown crowd to give the Seattle Reign (6-7-2) the 2-0 win over the Wave.

Mercado opened the scoring in the 17th minute, slipping behind the Wave's back line before meeting Ainsley McCammon’s cross with a header for her third goal in three matches.

Three minutes later, Sally Menti’s corner kick found McCammon’s head before falling to Bugg, who headed home Seattle's second goal.

San Diego (9-6-2) controlled much of the second half but was unable to break through.

Claudia Dickey made nine saves to preserve the clean sheet. Seattle coach Laura Harvey became the first coach in NWSL history to reach 100 wins with the same club.

Cantore scores in the Spirit's 1-0 victory over the expansion Summit

Trinity Rodman got the better of U.S. women’s national team teammate Lindsey Heaps on Sunday night, assisting on Sofia Cantore’s goal in the Washington Spirit's 1-0 victory over the visiting Denver Summit.

In the day's other National Women's Soccer League matches, Racing Louisville defeated Angel City 2-1; and the Seattle Reign shut out the San Diego Wave 2-0.

Cantore’s goal off the underside of the crossbar in the 61st minute helped the Spirit overcome the loss of four players involved in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It was the second meeting between the Spirit (10-3-3) and the expansion Summit (5-6-4). Their first encounter in March, Denver’s home opener, drew more than 63,000 fans to set an NWSL single-match attendance record and ended in a scoreless draw.

Rodman, who has contributed to 12 goals over her last 11 matches, was closely marked. Ayo Oke and Eva Gaetino received yellow cards for tackles on Rodman.

Heaps, making her second appearance for Denver, nearly helped the Summit equalize late in the second half when she appeared to earn a penalty after a collision with the Spirit's Tara Rudd and Rebeca Bernal. But the call was overturned following a video review.

Lardner's brace leads Racing Louisville

Maja Lardner scored her first NWSL goal and added a second-half header to give Racing Louisville (3-10-3) the 2-1 road win over Angel City.

The rookie opened the scoring in the 24th minute after midfielder Katie O’Kane’s long-range effort bounced through Angel City’s penalty area. Lardner touched the loose ball past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Fischer sent a lofted ball to Lardner in the 55th minute, which she headed past Anderson.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored for Angel City (7-7-1) in the 80th minute when defender Sophia Mattice sent a long ball forward.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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