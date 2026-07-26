Family members restrain Kent, WA deadly shooting suspect, allowing police arrest

A 41-year-old man is dead in Kent following a domestic dispute at a graduation event early Sunday morning. Multiple family members were able to restrain the shooter, allowing police to make an arrest.

Timeline:

Just before 2 a.m. on July 26, officers were called to a family gathering around East Cherry Hill Street. The Kent Police Department reports finding a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds upon their arrival. They say the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from various first responders.

A 40-year-old man, also from Kent, is the suspected shooter. He was taken into police custody without incident, according to a statement Sunday morning from KPD.

(File / FOX 13)

The backstory:

An initial investigation by the police department points to a verbal argument escalating between multiple people during a graduation celebration. This argument led up to the violent scene that ended in the deadly shooting.

Eyewitnesses say the 40-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times during the altercation. The victim's identity was not released Sunday, as the King County Medical Examiner's Office worked to notify his next of kin.

What you can do:

KPD says anyone with information regarding this incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. "If you believe your tip is time sensitive, call 911," the department representative said.

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