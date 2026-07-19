Seattle Weather: A sunny Sunday, temperatures heating up

Sunday will start off with a few morning clouds, especially along the coast. As the high pressure ridge settles in, the clouds will burn off throughout the day, leaving behind sunnier skies by the afternoon.

Morning clouds will clear, leaving behind plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Thursday's storms ignited several fires east of the Cascades. Areas closest to the fires will see smoky skies. Air quality will be impacted, with some seeing levels reaching "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Air quality will remain good across Western Washington.

More smoke will be noticed in the sky in Central and Eastern Washington near active fires.

Sunday will be another picture-perfect day with near normal highs warming into the upper 70s and nearing the 80s. Warmer temperatures in the 90s are forecast once you cross the Cascades.

Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and near normal highs.

Expect a big warm-up by Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs top the low 90s. There are early indications that some more monsoonal moisture may arrive on Wednesday or Thursday. This could bring a chance for additional thunderstorms. Activity won't be as wide-spread as it was last week. Storms that develop would possibly stay in the mountains.