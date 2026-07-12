Seattle Storm lose 84-79 to Mystics despite career-high 31 points from Natisha Hiedeman

article

The Brief Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Sunday. Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting for the Storm (6-19). The rest of the team combined to make 16 of 46 (35%) from the field. The Storm shot just 4 of 14 (29%) from the field and committed eight of their 19 turnovers while they were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.



Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron added 19 points and rookie Lauren Betts scored 11 for the Mystics (11-10).

The Storm shot just 4 of 14 (29%) from the field and committed eight of their 19 turnovers while they were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting for the Storm (6-19). The rest of the team combined to make 16 of 46 (35%) from the field.

Dominique Malonga added 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Malonga, a 6-foot-6 20-year-old who was named to the WNBA's 2025 All-Rookie team, and 6-4 rookie Awa Fam combined for more personal fouls (five) than points (four) in the first half.

Up next

Storm: Visit Chicago on Wednesday.

Mystics: Play Tuesday at Toronto.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Reese secures 64th career double-double, Dream beat Seattle Storm 89-78

Seattle Storm lose 77-72 to Fire behind Carla Leite's 20 points

Kahleah Copper's 23 points leads Mercury to 90-67 win over Seattle Storm

Flau'jae Johnson, Awa Fam lead Seattle Storm 105-90 over Dream

Flau’jae Johnson scores career-high 28 as Seattle Storm end losing streak with 99-88 win over Liberty

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .