Seattle Storm lose 84-79 to Mystics despite career-high 31 points from Natisha Hiedeman
WASHINGTON - Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Sunday.
Sonia Citron added 19 points and rookie Lauren Betts scored 11 for the Mystics (11-10).
The Storm shot just 4 of 14 (29%) from the field and committed eight of their 19 turnovers while they were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.
Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting for the Storm (6-19). The rest of the team combined to make 16 of 46 (35%) from the field.
Dominique Malonga added 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Malonga, a 6-foot-6 20-year-old who was named to the WNBA's 2025 All-Rookie team, and 6-4 rookie Awa Fam combined for more personal fouls (five) than points (four) in the first half.
Up next
Storm: Visit Chicago on Wednesday.
Mystics: Play Tuesday at Toronto.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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