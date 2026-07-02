Kahleah Copper's 23 points leads Mercury to 90-67 win over Seattle Storm

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The Brief Kahleah Copper scored 23 of her 30 points in the first half, Valeriane Ayayi added 18 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 90-67 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Awa Fam and Natisha Hiedeman each scored 13 points for Seattle (5-16), which dropped to 1-9 away from home this season. Flau’jae Johnson and Jade Melbourne had 11 apiece. Ezi Magbegor made her season debut for Seattle after missing the first 20 games with a foot injury. She had eight points in 17 minutes.



Kahleah Copper scored 23 of her 30 points in the first half, Valeriane Ayayi added 18 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 90-67 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Copper was 9 of 12 from the field in the first half to help Phoenix (8-13) build a 55-36 lead. Copper scored her first points of the second half with 8:39 left for a 75-60 lead. She finished 12 of 21 from the field.

Lexi Held had 17 points and a career-high five 3-pointers for Phoenix. Alyssa Thomas had nine points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and DeWanna Bonner was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Awa Fam and Natisha Hiedeman each scored 13 points for Seattle (5-16), which dropped to 1-9 away from home this season. Flau’jae Johnson and Jade Melbourne had 11 apiece. Seattle was out-rebounded 40-29.

Ezi Magbegor made her season debut for Seattle after missing the first 20 games with a foot injury. She had eight points in 17 minutes.

Up next

Storm: Host Portland on Saturday night.

Mercury: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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