Seattle Storm losing streak reaches 10 with 93-73 loss to Mercury

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The Brief Valeriane Ayayi had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury snapped a four-game losing streak by extending the Seattle Storm's skid to 10 straight in a 93-73 victory on Saturday. Kahleah Copper added 17 points for the Mercury (5-12), who pulled away with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm (3-14) with 20 points and rookie Flau'jae Johnson scored 13. Dominique Malonga and reserve Zia Cooke added 10 points each.



Valeriane Ayayi had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury snapped a four-game losing streak by extending the Seattle Storm's skid to 10 straight in a 93-73 victory on Saturday.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points for the Mercury (5-12), who pulled away with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter.

Phoenix got double-doubles from Noemie Brochant with 16 points and 10 assists, and Natasha Mack — 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Held scored 11 in her first career start, while DeWanna Bonner added 10 points.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm (3-14) with 20 points and rookie Flau'jae Johnson scored 13. Dominique Malonga and reserve Zia Cooke added 10 points each.

Seattle led 24-19 after one quarter on 48% shooting, but finished at 36%.

Ayayi hit a 3-pointer and Copper added two free throws to finish off a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a 43-29 lead. Seattle went on a 12-5 run behind seven points from Malonga to cut it to 48-41 at halftime.

Up next

Seattle: Hosts Dallas Wings on Monday.

Phoenix: At Indiana Fever on Monday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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