Seattle Storm lose 88-83 to Sparks as Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 points against former team

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The Brief Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 24 points against her former team, Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Wednesday night. Ogwumike, who spent the past two seasons in Seattle, also grabbed nine rebounds to move into fourth on the WNBA career list, passing Rebekkah Brunson. Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points for Seattle, which has lost seven straight games. Dominique Malonga scored 15, Flau’jae Johnson added 14, Awa Fam had 12 and Jordan Horston 11 as all five Seattle starters scored in double figures.



Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 24 points against her former team, Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Ogwumike, who spent the past two seasons in Seattle, also grabbed nine rebounds to move into fourth on the WNBA career list, passing Rebekkah Brunson.

Cameron Brink added 15 points off the bench and Dearica Hamby grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6) in the Commissioner’s Cup game.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points for Seattle (3-11), which has lost seven straight games. Dominique Malonga scored 15, Flau’jae Johnson added 14, Awa Fam had 12 and Jordan Horston 11 as all five Seattle starters scored in double figures.

Chance Gray made three free throws with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter to give the Sparks a lead, 72-70, they would not relinquish.

Los Angeles was called for a defensive foul on a drive by Horston with 28.9 seconds left in the fourth, but it was overturned after a coach's review. The Sparks took possession, leading 86-83, but Plum missed a long jumper and Seattle called a timeout with 12.1 left.

Seattle struggled to get off a quick shot and settled for a long 3-pointer by Hiedeman that hit off the rim. Plum sealed it by making two free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Up next

Sparks: At Phoenix on Saturday night

Storm: Host Golden State on Friday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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