The Brief Hundreds of community members gathered in Tacoma on Saturday for the annual Tanoa Festival, a regional event celebrating over 3,000 years of Samoan culture and Polynesian heritage. Samoan residents from across Washington state came together for a day of traditional music, dancing, food, and community gatherings designed to connect younger generations with their roots. Event coordinator Vince Vaielua and participants highlighted the importance of preserving these customs in the diaspora and providing a space to honor elders and share their heritage.



Hundreds of community members gathered in Tacoma on Saturday for the annual Tanoa Festival, a regional event dedicated to showcasing and honoring Samoan culture and Polynesian heritage.

The festival drew Samoan residents from across Washington state for a day filled with traditional music, dancing, food, and community gatherings.

Preserving a 3,000-Year-Old Legacy

Local perspective:

The event highlighted customs and traditions that span thousands of years, offering attendees a chance to experience authentic Samoan culture through traditional attire, musical performances, and dance.

"Samoan heritage is about over 3,000 years old, and so we’re celebrating the richness of it," said event coordinator Vince Vaielua.

Organizers designed the festival to connect younger generations with their roots while honoring those who came before them within the diaspora.

What they're saying:

"There are places or spaces that allow for our people to come together here living in the diaspora, and so this is an important part of our community and legacy to our people, to our elders, and more importantly to the shoulders that we stand on," Vaielua said.

Celebrating Through Food, Dance, and Tradition

Cultural expressions were central to the event, with traditional dance performances where attendees showed appreciation by showering dancers with money—a customary gesture of love and support.

Sharing food also played a key role in bringing attendees together throughout the celebration.

"Being able to come together as one and just break bread, it’s a beautiful thing," one participant said, noting the strength of the community gathering.

"Our culture is beautiful, we have beautiful customs, and I think everyone should experience the Polynesian culture," said another participant.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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