WDFW asks for public input on 'endangered' WA frog

The Brief The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public for input and comment on the endangered status of the northern leopard frog. The northern leopard frog has been endangered since 1999 in Washington state. Numerous factors, including predominantly human-caused stressors, have shrunk the population from around Eastern Washington to solely Grant County.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public for input on a draft periodic status review, regarding the endangered status of the northern leopard frog. The draft includes a recommendation to keep the frog on WA's endangered list.

Public comment is available until Oct. 19.

Keep reading to know how you can help and why your comment matters.

Why you should care:

The species was listed as "endangered" in Washington state in 1999.

"Northern leopard frogs remain at risk of extinction in Washington due to several major human-caused stressors, especially habitat loss and the introduction of invasive plants and animals. Geographic isolation of the remaining Washington population and increasing water-borne diseases and pollutants are also risk factors for the northern leopard frog." — Patricia Valcarcel, WDFW biologist specializing in reptiles and amphibians

What is a northern leopard frog?

The northern leopard frog, native to Washington, is spotted and semi-aquatic.

Prior to its addition to the endangered list, it was historically found across the Eastern region of the state. Currently, it is only living in Grant County.

Endangered northern leopard frog (WA Department of Fish and Wildlife)

According to a news release from the WDFW, the organization considers the frog a "species of greatest conservation need" and a priority species under Washington's Priority Habitat and Species program.

How do northern leopard frogs help Washington's environment?

These semiaquatic frogs play numerous ecological roles, in different stages of their lives. Tadpoles eat algae to keep water clean and adult frogs play a vital role in eating insects, spiders and worms.

Along the lines of the food chain, they also serve as important nutrients for fish, herons, snakes and small mammals.

As the frogs grow and migrate, they move energy and nutrients between water and land habitats.

How does human activity affect northern leopard frog populations?

Northern Leopard frog populations are affected in numerous ways, from habitat loss due to wetland draining, to fragmentation by roads, to invasive species, water contamination from agricultural chemicals and more.

What is a draft periodic status review?

Draft periodic status reviews are essentially preliminary evaluation reports used specifically by wildlife agencies to assess protected species, gather public feedback and propose whether to change a species' conservation listing, according to WDWF's website.

The WDWF wants the public's input, and the draft periodic status review specifically for the northern leopard frog is available on WDWF's website.

According to Tuesday release, the public may submit written comments via email or by mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.

What's next:

After the public comment period commences, WDWF staff members will give the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sets high-level conservation and recreational rules, a rundown of the periodic status review and recommendation.

Dig deeper:

One of the organization's conservation efforts includes a translocation program, which essentially moves endangered frogs, eggs, or tadpoles from healthy native sites to safe new habitats. The program aims to help their population expand in the state.

WDFW works with Washington State University (WSU), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Oregon Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife partners to raise northern leopard frogs in captivity and release them back into native Washington habitats.

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