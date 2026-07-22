Snohomish, WA softball girls eye World Series spot

The Brief The Snohomish Majors softball team is one win away from a spot in the Little League World Series. The team is led by pitcher Maddie Locke, daughter of former UW national champion pitcher Danielle Lawrie, who batted nearly .850 with an ERA under 1.00 during the district and state tournaments. The community is actively raising funds to help cover travel expenses for families supporting the team on the road.



The Snohomish Majors softball team is one win away from a spot in the Little League World Series in North Carolina.

The Washington state representative will face the winner of Montana vs. Idaho on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. PT, airing nationally on ESPN.

The backstory:

The Majors softball team from Snohomish is in San Bernardino, California for the Northwest Regional Tournament, where they are just one win away from qualifying for a spot in the Little League World Series in August.

They won seven straight elimination games to get there, and have won both their games in the regional tournament against Oregon and Idaho, respectively.

The team is led by pitcher Maddie Locke, who hit nearly .850 with an ERA under one during the district and state tournaments.

Locke has pitched two complete-game shutouts, struck out 22 batters and has given up just three hits in the regional tournament.

The Snohomish Majors

Softball skill runs in the family

Maddie's actually the daughter of former husky softball pitcher, Danielle Lawrie, who led the Dawgs to a national title in 2009.

"All the texts and stuff you get from the community, even I'm surprised being from here. All these people stepping up, it's a huge, huge thing," said head coach Jeff Crawford.

"I didn't even know how popular our team was, and seeing all the money that's been raised, it's huge," said Maddie Locke.

The team is raising money to help cover the cost for families traveling to the tournaments to support the team, and has already raised over $13,000 through its GoFundMe.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by the Washington Sports Wrap team and the Little League Softball website.

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