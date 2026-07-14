Snohomish, WA softball team sets their sights on national tournament

The Brief The Snohomish Majors softball team is advancing to the Northwest Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, after winning seven straight elimination games. The team is led by pitcher Maddie Locke, daughter of former UW national champion pitcher Danielle Lawrie, who batted nearly .850 with an ERA under 1.00 during the district and state tournaments. The community is actively raising funds to help cover travel expenses for families supporting the team when regional play begins on Sunday.



This is the time of year when we have all-star baseball and softball teams from all age groups advancing from districts to state, sometimes to regionals, and then, even the national tournament.

One softball team from Snohomish is one step away from the national tournament.

The Majors softball team from Snohomish is headed to San Bernardino, California for the Northwest Regional Tournament, where they have a chance to qualify for the world series in August.

They won seven straight elimination games to get there, and they're led by pitcher Maddie Locke, who hit nearly .850 with an ERA under one during the district and state tournaments.

The Snohomish Majors

Softball skill runs in the family

Maddie's actually the daughter of former husky pitcher, Danielle Lawrie, who led the Dawgs to a national title in 2009.

"All the texts and stuff you get from the community, even I'm surprised being from here. All these people stepping up, it's a huge, huge thing," said head coach Jeff Crawford.

"I didn't even know how popular our team was, and seeing all the money that's been raised, it's huge," said Maddie Locke.

The team is raising money to help cover the cost for families traveling to California to support the team. The team opens play in the regional tournament on Sunday.

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