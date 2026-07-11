Grandmother thwarts Pike Place kidnapping, Seattle police make arrest

A quick-thinking grandmother in Seattle fended off a man arrested for attempting to kidnap a young child in a stroller at the popular Pike Place Market this week.

Timeline:

Just before 11:30 a.m., Seattle police say a 36-year-old man approached two women and a child in the downtown Seattle shopping and tourist area on July 9.

After approaching the victims saying how beautiful their child was, witness statements allege the man then went and grabbed for the child in the stroller.

This is when the 61-year-old grandmother kicked the man to create enough space for her daughter and grandchild to run into a nearby shop. Once inside, the man followed them in, making another attempt for the child, according to a police statement.

Customers in front of the Pike Place Market sign in Seattle, Wash., on July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SPD says the father of the child had just arrived at this point and was able to further prevent the suspect from making contact with the two women or child. The suspect reportedly walked away after this second encounter.

Seattle police officers were able to track down and arrest the suspect for attempted kidnapping and booked him into the King County Jail that afternoon.

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