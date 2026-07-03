Seattle Dog ranked best hot dog in US ahead Fourth of July

The Brief The New York Times ranks the Seattle Dog as the best hot dog in the country. Seattle's dog beat out regional hot dogs from places like New York, Cincinnati, and Chicago in a taste test judged by a Michelin Star chef. On Friday, many visitors tried their first Seattle dog following its top ranking across the country.



The Seattle Dog was ranked the best hot dog in the country in a recent taste test by the New York Times just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Through a bracket-style hot dog-on-hot dog competition, featuring Michelin Star award-winning chef Jose Andres as one of the judges, the Seattle Dog was ranked as the top dog in the country.

"Most of us had our first ones around 2:30 in the morning," said Shanah Wheeler. "I tell people, they save lives, because they do," she added.

Wheeler is the owner of The Frankfurter, a hot dog stand on the Seattle waterfront. For many of her customers, it is their first time having a Seattle Dog, or hearing about one.

"I think there are tomatoes on there and I forget the last ingredient," said Addison Kouf, who was visiting from Spokane and never had a Seattle Dog before.

What they're saying:

According to the New York Times review, the Seattle Dog is cream cheese, grilled onions, butterfly-cut hot dog, spicy mustard, sriracha, and jalapeños.

"Some people do it differently, like zhuzhed it up with some jalapeños or whatever and put their spin on it, but as long as it has the cream cheese," said Wheeler.

On Friday, many people visiting Seattle had plans for hot dogs for the weekend to celebrate the Fourth.

"That’s a staple right there. That’s like turkey on Thanksgiving. That’s the one. Hot dogs on the Fourth," said Tyler Bond.

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