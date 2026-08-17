Renton, WA protesters demand cancellation of Flock camera contract

The Brief Protesters gathered at Renton City Hall demanding the city cover its Flock license plate cameras and end its contract with the company. The cameras have been turned off since May, but protesters say privacy concerns remain and the devices still have not been physically covered. Renton police defended license plate readers as valuable crime-fighting tools and say their use complies with state law.



Demonstrators gathered outside Renton City Hall on Monday to protest automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras, demanding local officials physically cover existing Flock cameras and cancel its contract with the company.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been having to come out week after week to push on these boundaries," said Branden Conley, a protester of ALPR Cameras in Renton.

"We need to think about our rights and the rights of our neighbors," said Alice Lockridge, another ALPR camera protester.

"I work in abortion care and my biggest concern is the cameras being used to track patients when they are seeking care," said Ashley Fredan, who was protesting the cameras Monday.

Flock camera protesters demonstrate outside Renton City Hall on Aug. 17, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

The Flock cameras were turned off in May, then several weeks ago, the city council voted to cover the cameras with something like a garbage bag. However, our crews noted that they were still uncovered Monday night.

"While they are off, lets at least bag them, cover them up. I know the city council voted on it and the vote passed," said Conley.

Afterward, the group headed into Monday's Renton City Council meeting.

Concerns over mass surveillance during public comment

"Why is it that you continue to entertain the idea of spying on us with mass surveillance?" asked one man during public comment at the meeting.

A flock camera in Renton. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The other side:

Meanwhile, the Renton Police Department has said it uses three types of ALPR technology. In addition to the Flock Falcon cameras, they also use the Axon in-patrol car ALPR readers and the Genetec Camera system in parking enforcement cars, adding that all ALPRs are in strict compliance with Washington State Senate Bill 6002 and all applicable state laws.

Supporters say the cameras help to identify stolen vehicles, locate missing people and capture criminals.

"I would like to stress the importance as a tool for law enforcement to bring a positive resolution to those victims that we serve," said one person who was in support of the cameras at the meeting.

Renton Police Chief John Schuldt, who previously spoke on the debate, wrote the following:

"Our ALPR program is designed to balance public safety with individual privacy. These systems have proven to be an extremely effective investigative tool, while multiple layers of policy, auditing, and state law ensure they are used appropriately."

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