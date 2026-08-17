Man shot in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, police search for suspects

The Brief A man was shot Monday afternoon in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, prompting a search for multiple suspects. Police initially reported a robbery but now believe the shooting may be connected to domestic violence. Nearby schools were briefly locked down, and police are still investigating what led to the shooting.



A man was shot and police are searching for suspects after a possible domestic violence incident in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

It happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street, with Seattle Police first posting about the incident at 2:35 p.m.

According to Seattle police, officers located a man with a gunshot wound on scene. Multiple schools in the area were placed on brief lockdowns.

Police initially described the incident as a robbery, but later said it appears to be a domestic violence incident. The victim was reportedly uncooperative with police on scene.

There was no available description of the suspects, though police said they are looking for multiple people related to this incident.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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